Emergency: Rohingya Crisis - WHO Bangladesh Situation Report #05, 12 May 2020 (Period covered: Week 19, 04 to 10 May 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

• A total of 91 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Cox’s Bazar district as of 10th May 2020 as per Civil Surgeon Office, Cox’s Bazar. Out of these laboratories confirmed cases, people of age of 19-49 years have been affected the most (76 %).

• No confirmed cases have been reported in Rohingya camps as of 9th May 2020. A total of 60 individuals are in institutional quarantine in the camps.

• The health sector has developed an interim concept note for home care and isolation support for persons with mild and moderate symptoms consistent with COVID-19 during the widespread community transmission phase in Rohingya camps applicable when facilities (SARI isolation and treatment centers and isolation units) do not have the capacity to serve mild and moderate COVID-19 cases.