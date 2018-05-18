18 May 2018

Emergency Response Kit Training Programme

Report
from Doctors Worldwide
Published on 17 May 2018 View Original

On the 4th May, Doctors Worldwide UK launched its Emergency Response Kit training providing life-saving first aid skills to local Rohingya community leaders [majis] in anticipation of the cyclone and floods. Working with local majis is essential in ensuring the training reaches as many people as possible, particularly as the first responders are usually the local people who are affected. Majis are the main connectors of information and reach, for example one head maji will oversee 10 sub-majis who oversee thousands of families.

Since 25 August 2017, an estimated 688,000 Rohingya have fled violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State and crossed the border into Cox’s Bazar in neighbouring Bangladesh. The new arrivals have joined around 213,000 people who were already in Bangladesh following earlier waves of displacement. As of February 2018, 900,317 Rohingyas are estimated to be sheltering in Bangladesh. Based on risk mapping conducted by the Asian Disaster Preparedness Center, the current locations of Rohingya refugee camps are at high risk of floods and landslides due to removal of vegetation and alteration of geographical terrain. The destruction of trees and building thousands of tents in the hill side has made the Rohingya refugees at high risk during the monsoon season, particularly due to the unstoppable rain.

Over 35 majis/community leaders attended the training who felt inspired and empowered with the new knowledge and skills they have received. At Doctors Worldwide UK, we believe it is vital to up-skill the first responders to any crisis, especially as most first responders are the local people who are affected. Our work ensures those who are on the front line can help when local health care facilities are too far and few in between.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.