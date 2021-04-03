Emergency response to the fire in Kutupalong Balukhali refugee camps on 22 March 2021 - Update 2 April 2021

Previous reports can be accessed here.

FLASH REPORT: In the early hours of 2 April, a fire broke out in Kutupalong market adjacent to the Kutupalong refugee camps. Initial reports suggest the tragic deaths of three individuals in the fire, and severe fire damage to some 15 shops in the market area. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Overview

Following the devastating fire that broke out in Kutupalong Balukhali refugee camps on 22 March, UNHCR has been responding to the immediate needs of the affected population under the leadership of the Government of Bangladesh and the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG), working closely with IOM and other partner UN agencies, and NGOs. According to findings from the ISCG Rapid Joint Needs Assessment, 48,300 individuals lost their shelters when the fire spread through Camp 8W, 8E, and 9. The fire impacted 92,000* individuals, and destroyed over 1,600 facilities including hospitals, distribution points, learning centres, and a UNHCR registration centre.

UNHCR has identified immediate needs amounting to US$5.9 million to address the immediate aftermath of fire. To date, UNHCR is only 20 per cent funded, of the USD$294.5 million it is seeking for the overall Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh in 2021. Additional support is urgently needed. For more details, click here.