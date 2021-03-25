Emergency response to the fire in Kutupalong Balukhali refugee camps (on 22 March 2021)

877,710 Rohingya refugees reside in 34 extremely congested camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas of Cox’s Bazar District. Over 700,000 of these refugees arrived in the weeks following violence in the northern part of Myanmar’s Rakhine State in August 2017.

Under the leadership of the Government of Bangladesh, Rohingya refugees and the most vulnerable among the host community continue to receive protection and assistance through the humanitarian response, while synergies are built with wider development assistance efforts ongoing in Cox’s Bazar District.

Overview

In the afternoon of 22 March 2021, a devastating fire broke out in Kutupalong Balukhali refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. It lasted until the early hours of 23 March. Assessments so far have found:

• 11 confirmed refugee deaths, 102 currently injured (medical assistance provided to 400 others so far), 339 unaccounted for.

• Some 45,000 refugees displaced.

• Over 9,500 shelters destroyed or damaged.

• Over 1,500 facilities damaged including hospitals, distribution points, and learning centres.

• One UNHCR registration centre destroyed.

The fire started in Camp 8W, and within a short period spread to Camps 8E, 9 and 10, all of which are IOM managed camps. Many refugees living in adjacent camps evacuated their shelters temporarily.

Refugee and members of the host community were the first responders, the local fire department arrived shortly after and the fire was contained in the early hours of the morning. The Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) and law enforcement authorities also quickly mobilized to support the response in the area.