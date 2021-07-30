Emergency Response to Devastation Caused by Monsoon Rains as of 29 July 2021

889,704 Rohingya refugees reside in 34 extremely congested camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas of Cox’s Bazar District. Over 700,000 of these refugees arrived in the weeks following violence in the northern part of Myanmar’s Rakhine State in August 2017.

This week, Cox’s Bazar has experienced persistent rains and strong winds and the weather conditions are expected to continue in the coming days. We are saddened by the resulting deaths of six refugees and 15 Bangladeshis in the host community areas, as confirmed by government officials. 518 villages in Cox’s Bazar district are affected.

Prior to this week, the monsoon season had already affected over 117,000 refugees because of soil erosion and landslides, flooding, wind and storms. Coordinated efforts to prepare the camps and refugees in advance of monsoon season take place throughout the year. Adding to the complexity of the situation, Bangladesh is currently facing its highest infection and positivity rates since the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic. In order to mitigate the spread of the virus, access to camps by humanitarian actors has been restricted with only critical activities permitted.