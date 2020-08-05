Emergency preparedness and response plan Cox’s Bazar Education sector 2020

Background

The influx of over 650,000 Rohingya since September 2017, coupled with extreme hazards in monsoon season and overcrowding, has created many challenges for the Education Sector responding to the crisis in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Educational activities have grown difficult to implement due to the complex challenges of physical space, protection concerns, and a changing environment with continuous relocation.

Besides, after the breakdown of COVID19 consequences the Bangladesh Government has decided to close all the educational institution for the safety of children’s which is why the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), Cox’s Bazar released a statement defining all the essential and emergency activities, restricted access for INGO, NGO & UN staff in Rohingya Camp. Considering the monsoon and COVID 19 pandemic situation the Education Sector has put together an Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan. The purpose of the plan is to address issues of preparedness ahead of monsoon season and quickly respond to the needs of the population. This plan will be practical and based on a set of overarching objectives established by the Sector. It will be a key tool of the Sector and partners to take practical action at organizational and Sectoral level, while also providing strategies to respond to emergencies at Learning Facilities, including learning centers and home-based learning