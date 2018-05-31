Emergency Preparedness and Response: Cox’s Bazar Rohingya Refugee Crisis - 30 May 2018

SITUATION OVERVIEW

With the cyclone and monsoon seasons ongoing, emergency preparedness remains the priority. The window for risk mitigation is all but closed. For the reporting period covering 22nd May – 30th May 2018, 503 people at risk of landslides or floods have been relocated to safer areas and 6 weather related incidents affected 661 people. 500+ additional acres of land, allocated by the Government of Bangladesh in March, are being prepared for more relocations of people at risk of landslide or flood. The lack of sufficient safe space for at-risk refugees, and the lack of safe shelters, limits risk mitigation possibilities. Discussions have begun with the RRRC to identify suitable evacuation sites for temporarily hosting large numbers of refugees.