Emergency Preparedness and Response: Cox’s Bazar Rohingya Refugee Crisis - 22 May 2018

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The cyclone and monsoon seasons have started. Emergency preparedness remains the priority, with a diminished window for risk mitigation measures. For the Situational Reporting period covering 8th May – 21st May 2018, 5,956 people at risk of landslides or floods have been relocated to safer areas. 500+ additional acres of land, allocated by the Government of Bangladesh in March, are being prepared for yet more relocations of people at risk of landslide or flood. The lack of sufficient safe space for at-risk refugees, and the lack of saf e shelters, limits risk mitigation possibilities. This week 51 weather related incidents have directly impacted 9,087 individuals.