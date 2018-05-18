Emergency Preparedness and Response: Cox’s Bazar Rohingya Refugee Crisis - 14 May 2018

Situation Overview

With the cyclone and monsoon season having started, emergency preparedness remains the priority, with a diminished window for risk mitigation measures. For the Situational Reporting period covering 24th April – 7th May 2018, 4,134 people at risk of landslides or floods have been relocated to safer areas. 500+ additional acres of land, allocated by the Government of Bangladesh in March, are being prepared for yet more relocations of people at risk of landslide or flood. The lack of sufficient safe space for at-risk refugees, and the lack of safe shelters, limits risk mitigation possibilities.