EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Emergency Nutrition Assessment Round 4 was conducted in Ukhia and Teknaf Upazila of Cox’s Bazar district, Bangladesh from 25th September to 23rd October 2019 targeting the Rohingya refugee population living in several camps. The survey composed of three population representative cross-sectional SMART surveys in Makeshift settlements, Nayapara and Kutupalong Registered Refugee camps to understand the nutritional status of this vulnerable displaced population.