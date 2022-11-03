Emergency nutrition assessment final report makeshift settlements, Nayapara & Kutupalong registered Rohingya Refugee camps Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh - 21st November - 19th December, 2020

RESULTS

The key results of Emergency Nutrition Assessment Round 5 in Makeshift Settlements (MS), Nayapara and Kutupalong Registered refugee camps are presented in Table-1 below. Since the onset of emergency in 2017 and upon extensive scale up of nutrition services afterwards, significant improvements in both acute and micronutrient malnutrition among Rohingya children in Makeshift camps already documented in recent surveys and studies3 . There has not been much deterioration of nutrition situation observed due to COVID19 pandemic and rates of malnutrition remained almost unchanged or stagnant. Prevalence of GAM by WHZ was below the 15% critical threshold of “Very High” in both makeshift and registered camps but still in the “High or Serious, 10.0%-14.9%” phase according to Round 5 findings. Weighted prevalence (after merging 3 surveys)4 of Wasting by WHZ <-2 was at 11.4% [9.1-14.1], Stunting by HAZ <-2 was at 34.1% [29.1-39.6] and Underweight by WAZ <-2 found at 30.9% [26.5-35.6] during Round-5 assessment. Both CDR and U5DR found low and were below 0.60 deaths/10,000/day in all three survey locations. The rate of chronic malnutrition or stunting found to be above the “≥30%, Very High” critical threshold in Makeshift and Kutupalong RC. The overall findings among the Rohingya population constitute serious levels of malnutrition and thus need more efforts to address high levels of malnutrition in the camps.