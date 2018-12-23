Emergency Nutrition Assessment Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh (October 20 - November 08, 2018) Preliminary Results

Child Nutrition Status

Children’s nutritional status is a reflection of their overall health. When children have access to an adequate food supply, are not exposed to repeated illness, and are well cared for, they reach their growth potential and are considered well nourished.

WASTED (Acute Malnutrition)

Children whose weight-for-height is more than two standard deviations below the median of the reference population are classified as moderately or severely wasted, while those who fall more than three standard deviations below the median are classified as severely wasted.