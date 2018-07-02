Emergency Nutrition Assessment Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh (April 28 - May 28, 2018) Preliminary Results

The Emergency Nutrition Assessment Round 2 was conducted from 28th April to 28th May, 2018 in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh as a multi-agency exercise carried out on behalf of the Nutrition Sector. Consisting of two SMART surveys, the objective was to assess the nutrition status of the Rohingya women and children living in camps in the Ukhia and Teknaf Upazilas. The first nutrition survey was conducted in the Makeshift Settlements (estimated population 904,657) and the second survey in Nayapara Refugee Camp (estimated population 24,430).

The survey was led by Action Against Hunger with technical oversight from CDC in collaboration with Government of Bangladesh Ministry of Health and Family Welfare through the Cox’s Bazar District Civil Surgeon’s Office and supported by UNHCR, WFP, UNICEF, SIDA and Save the Children.

Data were collected on household demography, anthropometry, mortality, morbidity, infant and young child feeding practices, nutrition programming, and food assistance. The assessment monitored the crisis’ evolving nutrition situation through comparison with the Emergency Nutrition Assessment Round 1 conducted in Oct-Nov 2017. All households were included regardless of registration status or date of arrival in Bangladesh.

The findings indicate the prevalence of Global acute malnutrition among children aged 6-59 months using weight-for-height (WHZ) has decreased significantly in Makeshift Settlements, from 19.3% in Round 1 to 12.0% in Round 2, and remains below the WHO Emergency Threshold (15%) in Nayapara camp, from 14.3% Round 1 to 13.6% Round 2. Further, the mortality rates are below the WHO emergency threshold of 1/10,000 persons/day in both sites.

Chronic malnutrition (stunting) among children aged 6-59 months has declined but remains at or near the WHO critical threshold (40%) in both sites. The overall prevalence of anaemia among children 6-59 months has decreased significantly to below thresholds indicating a severe public health problem.However, the survey shows that over half of all infants and young children aged 6-23 months are anemic.

While the two-week prevalence of diarrhoea and acute respiratory infections among children 6-59 months of age have decreased in both sites, the disease burden remains a concern given the crowded camp environment.

Household level support with food assistance by ration card or e-voucher was found to be nearly universal in both sites. The proportion of children 6-59 months of age receiving fortified foods has quadrupled in the Makeshift Settlements (but still remains below 50%) and it tripled in Nayapara Registered Camp. Meanwhile, half of infants under 6 months are not receiving the protective benefits of exclusive breastfeeding in the Makeshift Settlements and the proportion of children 6-23 months achieving minimum acceptable diet remains low.

Despite the observed reductions in malnutrition and anaemia, the results indicate an ongoing health and nutrition emergency among Rohingya children in Cox’s Bazar. Current programming to treat and prevent acute malnutrition, as well as efforts to increase dietary diversity through e-voucher programs providing nutritious foods, and support for optimal breastfeeding practices should be intensified. In the wake of increasing monsoon rains, multi-sectoral efforts to provide access to safe water and sanitation, appropriate shelter and access to quality health and nutrition services must continue to sustain and improve the nutrition and health gains observed since Round 1 Emergency Nutrition Assessment.