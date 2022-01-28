Emergency Grant Aid for the displaced persons in the People’s Republic of Bangladesh

On January 28, the Government of Japan decided to provide Emergency Grant Aid of USD 2 million for the displaced persons in the People’s Republic of Bangladesh from Rakhine State, Myanmar.

This Emergency Grand Aid will allow implementing humanitarian assistance activities for the displaced persons from Rakhine State, Myanmar who have been relocated to Bhasan Char and are in need of urgent assistance, through Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and World Food Programme (WFP) in areas such as food and health. Japan will support Bangladesh's efforts to protect the displaced persons through such assistance, and will continue to work closely with the international community.

(Reference)Implementing agencies, areas of assistance, disbursement amount

- Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR): Health, Nutrition, Livelihoods, Protection, Water/Sanitation, Non-Food Items, Site management [USD 1 million]

- World Food Programme (WFP): Food, Nutrition, Logistics [USD 1 million]