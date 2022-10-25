The Emergence of New SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Subvariants XBB in Bangladesh

From 10 September to 14 October 2022, icddr,b sequenced 92 SARS-CoV-2 genomes and found that the virus is still changing over time.

During the first two weeks (from 10 September to 23 September), Omicron BA.2 (84%) and BA.5 (16%) were identified (Figure 1).

Interestingly, most of these subvariants were replaced by a new subvariant XBB which constituted 85% (41 out of 48) of the viruses circulating across the country during the last three weeks (from 24 September to 14 October).

Another new subvariant BM.1.1.1 (n=2) was also identified during this period.

The XBB has already caused a remarkable surge of COVID-19 in Singapore and arrived in at least 17 countries including India, the USA, Australia and Hong Kong.

Clinical features of XBB-infected patients were available for 32 patients; male 18 and female 14.

Most of them (78%) had mild to moderate symptoms. Six had severe symptoms and were hospitalized

Fever (66%), cough (50%), headache (44%), body aches and pains (41%), runny nose (37%) and weakness (37%) were the most common complaints

91% received at least 2 doses of vaccines

Reinfection was identified in 15 patients (47%)

The emergence of Omicron XBB in Bangladesh should be monitored cautiously, and effective measures should be taken to reduce the transmission of this new variant to prevent any new wave in the country. Although the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Bangladesh at present is modest, considering the emergence of the new variant, everyone should practice the following precautions to keep safe from COVID-19.