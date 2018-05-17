Education Sector - Support to Bangladesh Host Communities and Institutions in the Rohingya Refugee Response - Host Communities Plans and Activities Update 07th May 2018 [EN/BN]

JRP Objectives and Plans Number Beneficiaries Targeted 115000

22% of the Education Sector JRP is targeting host communities.

Plans to support the host community education services include vocational training, distributions of teaching and learning supplies, and supporting the DPEO with teacher training.

A large education grant has been secured, which will support 30,400 education beneficiaries in Cox’s Bazar host communities until March 2020. This grant will see a selection of primary and secondary schools in Ukhiya and Teknaf provided with education supplies, co-curricular activities, such as sports, provision of libraries, and reading promotion campaigns.

All 137 primary schools in Teknaf and Ukhia will receive school improvement grants to tackle issues related to quality.

Schools will be supported with additional classrooms or gender segregated WASH blocks construction or refurbishment.

Education partners will support the strengthening of local education authorities, including through the procurement of equipment for district and upazila education offices.

The district and upazila education offices will also be mentored on results-based management in education, including through the provision of necessary equipment to ensure live data collection and analysis on key education indicators, such as student attendance and drop-out.