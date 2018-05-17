Education Sector - Support to Bangladesh Host Communities and Institutions in the Rohingya Refugee Response - Host Communities Plans and Activities Update 07th May 2018 [EN/BN]
JRP Objectives and Plans Number Beneficiaries Targeted 115000
22% of the Education Sector JRP is targeting host communities.
Plans to support the host community education services include vocational training, distributions of teaching and learning supplies, and supporting the DPEO with teacher training.
A large education grant has been secured, which will support 30,400 education beneficiaries in Cox’s Bazar host communities until March 2020. This grant will see a selection of primary and secondary schools in Ukhiya and Teknaf provided with education supplies, co-curricular activities, such as sports, provision of libraries, and reading promotion campaigns.
All 137 primary schools in Teknaf and Ukhia will receive school improvement grants to tackle issues related to quality.
Schools will be supported with additional classrooms or gender segregated WASH blocks construction or refurbishment.
Education partners will support the strengthening of local education authorities, including through the procurement of equipment for district and upazila education offices.
The district and upazila education offices will also be mentored on results-based management in education, including through the provision of necessary equipment to ensure live data collection and analysis on key education indicators, such as student attendance and drop-out.
An innovative education project will also run from 2018 to 2019 in 15 host community locations, using low-cost smartphones to support out-of-school adolescent girls, via open-source learning, interactive multimedia content and textbook tutoring.
Work completed and ongoing status Number of host community beneficiaries reached: 3,700
A wide variety of host community education projects have taken place in Cox’s Bazar District over the last few years, and a number of them are continuing in 2018.
Comprehensive School Safety (2015 – 2017) ▪ Institutionalising school disaster management in Cox's Bazar District;
Multi-Lingual Education (2014-2017) ▪ Reached 17,000 children from ethnic minorities, whose mother tongue isn’t Bangla or Chittagonian ▪ Developed mother-tongue based multi-lingual education curriculum, teacher training, and a wide range of learning materials.
Community Based Education (2017) ▪ Over 40 community-based Early Child care and Development Centers supported in Cox’s Bazar and Rangamati. ▪ Over 1,200 Grade 1 and 2 children supported in 30 after-school Support Centres.
Second Chance Education (2012 – 2016) ▪ Implemented across Cox’s Bazar District (including Moheshkhali, Pekua, Chokoria, Ramu and Cox Sadar); ▪ 8,000 children supported with Early Primary Education and 12,000 children supported with nonformal primary education;