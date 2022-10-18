Education Sector - Gender and Inclusion Action Plan (GIAP) 2022

The Education Sector Cox’s Bazar along with their partners continues the commitment towards strengthening the resilience of targeted beneficiaries both Host and Rohingya communities and trying to reach every child to support them continue education and ensure access to quality education. Considering the gender sensitive issues in education arise due to COVID -19 pandemic and the long learning facility closure learners became more expose at risk like domestic violence, child labor and stress and psychological trauma and childhood marriage according to the comprehensive gender analysis. The situation is complicated with protection needs that’s needs a multisectoral approach. In Education Sector’s Joint Response Plan 2022, the Education Sector committed to focus on Inclusive Education, and Gender to continue quality education: all activities implemented under this strategy need to directly address gender discrimination and promote gender equity in order to ensure that no harm comes to children.

The aim of the Gender and Inclusion Action Plan:

• Is to agree on the gender focused activities and indicators to measure the activity progress of all sector partners.

• Strengthened capacities of the Education Sector partners in addressing the gender dimensions, reporting in gender sensitive way (SADD) and provide training in Gender mainstreaming.

• Harmonized, targeted and coordinated support of GiHA in addressing the gender dimensions of in education response including COVID-19 response in Cox Bazar.

How do we ensure a Gender Responsive Inclusive Education programme?

To consider how different segments of the population are affected, ensure that any response must be gender needs-based, and to ensure that human rights are respected. Education Sector will ensure gender responsiveness are address by promoting gender mainstreaming.

• Gender parity

• Data driven barrier analysis and Evidence and context-based interventions

• Sex, Age, Disability Disaggregated Data (SADDD) collection

• Targeting the most marginalized

• Ensuring female participation and empowerment

• Monitoring and reporting mechanism

Activity Priority:

• Capacity building on gender issues/gender mainstreaming training or workshop

• Community sensitization on gender dimension, importance of girls’ education etc.

• Information sharing/mapping out exercise good practices, sharing knowledge via day observation, learning circle and story sharing.

• Education needs assessment in relation to gender dynamics and use the findings in next year planning.