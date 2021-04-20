Education Sector, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh (As of March, 2021)

Rohingya Community:

• Fire Incident: To support effected learners (14,602 children) with the support of FSS to families staying in the temporary shelters(number). Among the 66 Destroyed LC’s some were also used as food distribution points, medical points, logistics (tarpaulin support) point.

• Education Supply Distribution: 44,093 sets of Books distributed to the children (21,606 girls and 22,487 boys)

• COVID-19 Intervention: A total number of 53,565 beneficiaries (that includes children, adolescent, and youth) benefitted from remote guidance on COVID-19 prevention through 812 Facilitators, Caregivers, Volunteers and BLI (male 305, female 507). 33,301 children, youth and adolescent and 1,123 parents and community members received COVID-19 awareness messages through 390 BLI and Education facilitators. 41 volunteers disseminated COVID-19 awareness leaflets, posters etc. to the 4,524 beneficiaries (parents, community members)

Host community:

• COVID-19 Intervention: A total number of 13,692 children, adolescent, and youth benefited from remote guidance on COVID-19 prevention through 220 Volunteer and Facilitator.