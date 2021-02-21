Education Sector, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh (As of January, 2020)

Learning materials distribution: 190,354 children (for Grades 1 and 2 student workbooks 8 per child; for Grade 3 and 4- student workbooks 10 per child) were distributed in over 30 camps to support children to continue studying at home,

Capacity building: E-Monitoring Platform Orientation Training and Foundation ToT, in-person was given to Master Trainers across the education sector in Cox’s Bazar.10 different batches received the training. Total number of Master Trainers who attended the Foundation ToT 172; E-Monitoring Platform Orientation Training 166.

Quality Benchmark Workshop – for Teachers Professional Development under the LCFA was conducted. 19 key stakeholders from different organizations attended via in-person modality and 13 key stakeholders from rest of the organizations attended via online-modality on 31st January 2021.

268 participants received orientation under the distance education program (Teachers, Master Trainers and Remote Supervisors) on Interactive Radio Instructions and LMS through 09 Education Sector implementing partners in the month of January 2021