Education Sector, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh (As of February, 2021)

Rohingya Community:

A total number of 25,201 beneficiaries(that includes children, adolescent, and youth) reached who benefitted from remote guidance on COVID‐19 prevention by 440 BLI (male 384, female 56). 238,063 children get support from 3,640 BLIs to continue study at home through caregiver led education instructions; 20,067 volunteers/education facilitators disseminated caregiver education instructions to the 52,730 parents and community members. 12,556 relevant and essential persons such as caregivers, community volunteers, youth and adolescent volunteers engaged in capacity building opportunities on COVID‐19 instructions and Caregiver led education instructions 723 children and 467 beneficiaries(that includes parents, community members) received Hygiene kits. Also, 55,141 beneficiaries(that includes parents, community members) who received COVID‐19 awareness leaflets and posters. 75,939 children, youth and adolescent and beneficiaries (parents, community members) received COVID‐19 awareness messages by 2,303 BLI and Education facilitators.

Host community:

A total number of 209 teachers/facilitatorssupport 2,345 children to continue study at home through caregiver led education instructions whereas 120 other beneficiariesreceived caregiver instruction from the teachers. 693 volunteers disseminated COVID‐19 awareness leaflets, posters etc. to the 10,172 beneficiaries(parents, community members). A total number of 827 children, adolescent, and youth reached by benefiting from remote guidance on COVID‐19 prevention.