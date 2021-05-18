Education Sector, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh (As of April, 2021)

Rohingya Community:

Damage status:14 LCs are damaged due to rain and Storm surge

Education Supply Distribution:7,560 sets of Books distributed to the children (3,780 girls and 3,780 boys)

COVID-19 Intervention: A total number of 9,995 children, adolescent, and youth benefitted from remote guidance on COVID-19 prevention through 152 Facilitators, Caregivers, Volunteers and BLI (Female 46, Male 106). 313 Parents and Community members are also involved with this remote guidance (Female 132, Male 181)

33,083 Beneficiaries and essential persons such as caregivers, community volunteers, youth and adolescent volunteers engaged in capacity building opportunities on EiE, COVID 19 awareness message, prevention (Female 15,670 and Male 17,413)

6,540 children, youth and adolescent received caregiver led education instruction and COVID-19 awareness messages and through 81 BLI and Education facilitators (Female 81, Male 56)

Volunteers disseminated COVID-19 awareness leaflets, posters etc. to the 45,075 beneficiaries (parents, community members)