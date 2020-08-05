Bangladesh + 1 more
Education Sector in Cox’s Bazar – Annex 11: Using Learning Facilities as Temporary Shelters
Attachments
Before any learning facility is used for any other purpose which it was not intended for, the community need to make aware of the developments, the duration of the intended use and who and how it can be accessed.
Broadly, learning facilities can be used under three (3) categories which are:
As safe havens
As temporary shelter after a disaster such as storms or monsoon winds
COVID 19 Isolation/quarantine or treatment centers