Education for Rohingya children in Cox’s Bazar during COVID-19: How organizations are responding

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of Bangladesh closed all educational institutions (including learning centers in Rohingya refugee camps) across the country from 18 March 2020 and it has remained closed. COVID and the resulting long-time closure of learning centers have made the situation worse for Forcibly Displaced Myanmar National (FDMN) children in Cox’s Bazar. Organizations working in the education sector have been trying to continue their education through a number of alternative ways in Cox’s Bazar. In this webinar, representatives from Friendship and Save the Children Bangladesh shared their programs that are being implemented in Rohingya camps.

Webinar Recording

Click the video below to watch the recording or watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/SwBb94MyMbc