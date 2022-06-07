Ecosystem-based Adaptation in Bangladesh 2020-2024

INTRODUCTION

• The dryland forests of the Barind Tract and the wetlands of the Haor Area of Bangladesh provide a range of valuable ecosystem services to local communities that derive most of their income from agriculture and fishing.

• Climate change impacts, including droughts and floods, are harming communities that live in Haor and the Barind Tract, damaging agricultural productivity and fisheries.

• In an approach known as ‘ecosystem-based adaptation’, this project is restoring the Haor wetlands and the dryland forests of the Barind Tract in order to protect communities from these climate impacts.

• The project’s main approaches involve strengthening the technical and institutional capacity of decision-makers to carry out ecosystem-based adaptation, and supporting adaptation technologies that will conserve surface water in the Barind and reduce erosion in the Haor.