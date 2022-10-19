Echoes for Eco: Photobook on women’s contribution from the Rohingya and host communities in Cox’s Bazar to climate change adaptation

The GiHAWG Climate Action Photobook highlights the contributions of women and girls from the Rohingya and the host community in Cox’s Bazar to climate change adaptation initiatives.

The images and stories echoed for eco — through the experiences of aware, active, and resilient women coping with disaster losses and enhancing community resilience and recovery.

Contrary to the stereotype that has led to women being underrepresented in climate action, these protagonists showed how they promote, produce, and use sustainable practices and technologies.

This publication is intended to remind the audience that women can and do play a critical role in addressing climate action with their local knowledge and leadership at the household and community levels.