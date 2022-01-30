Early anaemia detection programme keep Rohingya mothers healthy in the refugee camps in Bangladesh

By Bakhodir Rahimov Nutrition Sector Coordinator, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh and Christine Lindell Detweiler Health and Nutrition Advisor, World Concern/Medair, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh

For Dilara, a 25-year-old Rohingya woman living in the refugee camps in Bangladesh, the next six months would be a critical time. She has concluded the first trimester of her pregnancy and is eagerly looking forward to the birth of her child. However, this excitement is marred with a certain degree of anxiety, as Dilara has been diagnosed with anaemia. But thanks to a nutrition-related programme to identify and treat refugees with anaemia in Bangladesh's refugee camps funded by the European Commission Directorate-General for Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection (ECHO), Dilara is getting the help she needs.

This is the second time Dilara experienced difficulties during pregnancy. Already a mother-ofone, she was treated for moderate acute malnutrition through the Integrated Nutrition Facility in Kutupalong refugee camp during her first pregnancy. So, when she started exhibiting similar symptoms during her second pregnancy, Dilara approached the same nutrition facility again to seek treatment. This time, the symptoms were worse. "I felt so weak",' said Dilara, "I could not cook for my family and do my daily housework".

Like all pregnant and lactating women who visit the integrated nutrition facilities in the camps,

Dilara was screened for malnutrition. Then, as part of a new anaemia screening programme in a partnership with World Concern/Medair, nutrition sector’s coordination unit and ECHO, she was requested to undergo an additional rapid test to ascertain haemoglobin levels (HemoCue). Dilara agreed to be tested and finally was diagnosed with both malnutrition and anaemia. She was immediately referred to the nearest health post offering ante-natal care services to treat anaemia.

Widespread levels of anaemia have been detected among pregnant and lactating Rohingya refugee women in the camps. "We identify and refer a weekly average of 5 to 7 malnourished pregnant and lactating women with anaemia to nutrition facility," highlighted Christine Lindell Detweiler, Health and Nutrition Advisor for World Concern/Medair, "A recent nutrition study in the Rohingya camps show that over 42 per cent of Rohingya women of childbearing age and 50 per cent of children under five are anaemic.

The World Concern/Medair Anaemia screening and referral pilot programme ensures that particularly pregnant and lactating Rohingya refugee women with moderate malnutrition are screened for anaemia so that they can be treated immediately. "We received the HemoCue anaemia testing sets in November 2021", said Tasmiah Taniim, Senior Nutrition Officer for World Concern/Medair, "We trained our staff at nutrition facilities on the protocol for anaemia screening as well as how to use the HemoCue equipment. We have offered screening for all confirmed pregnant and lactating women with moderate malnutrition to check their anaemia levels from mid-November 2021. They are all interested in knowing their haemoglobin level and receiving treatment for anaemia.

The programme results from the collaboration between ECHO and the Nutrition Sector agencies to improve the cross-referral pathway between the Rohingya camp's health and nutrition service facilities. The programme is the first concrete action to connect health and nutrition services and deliver a comprehensive package of related services to Rohingya refugees in the camps. All 45 integrated nutrition facilities in the camps have received a set of HemoCue and an orientation and training workshop from World Concern/Medair. The World Concern/Medair agreed to support all sector partners with technical and programmatic guidance and practical solutions in the camps’ integrated nutrition facilities.

UNICEF leads and coordinates the work of the nutrition agencies in the refugee camps. UNICEF's 10-year (2020-2030) nutrition global strategy recommends expanding integrated quality services for all children, pregnant and lactating women. In 2022, Nutrition Sector partners, including core UN programme partners UNICEF, UNHCR and WFP, aim to reach over 300,000 Rohingya children under five, adolescent girls, and pregnant and lactating women with integrated nutrition services in the camps in Bangladesh.