DRR - Support to Bangladesh Host Communities and Institutions in the Rohingya Refugee Response - DRR and Emergency Preparedness Activities in Host Communities Update 9th May 2018

Capacity-Building and Institutional Development

• Technical and human resources support have been provided to Ukhia and Teknaf UNOs to strengthen their capacities to reduce work load, along with training and equipment provided to CPP volunteers in Teknaf

• Union Disaster Management Committees (UDMCs) have been supported through: o Reactivation and support to the four UDMCs and WDMCs of Bahachor, Teknaf Sadar, Hnilla and Sabrang Unions, along with establishment of early warning system in 4 schools, 18 WDMCs, 2 UDMCs for Bahachora and Teknaf Sador o Functionality and capacity assessment of UDMCs in Ukhia

• A capacity-building program for local government structures and NGOs in Ukhia and Teknaf to strengthen humanitarian interventions has been designed, with the following trainings planned:

o Multi-Sectorial Operational Recovery Programming for development workers/NGOs working in Ukhia and Teknaf (12-16 May)

o Understanding Humanitarian Action and Rapid Assessment for Local Government structures and Disaster Management Committees of Ukhia and Teknaf (12-14 May)

• Cyclone Preparedness Program (CPP) support in Ukhia host communities includes:

o Retraining 135 existing CPP volunteers from Ukhia (completed in February)

o Addition of 240 CPP volunteers or 16 CPP units (16 units x 15 volunteers each) for Ukhia Upazila (MoDMR approval received through CPP Implementation Board in April)

o Training of new 240 CPP volunteers or 16 CPP units for Ukhia covering the unions of Hadia Palang (7 units), Ratna Palang (5), Jalia Palang (1), Raja Palang (1), Palangkhali (1) and Khunia Palang (1)

• Ukhia Upazlia emergency preparedness and disaster preparedness is being supported under UNO leadership, through:

o Enhancement of disaster management systems within Ukhia Upazila through support to government agencies and systems (initial stakeholder discussions ongoing with UNO, Fire Service and other stakeholders)

o Integrated disaster risk reduction program covering DRR, health, wash and livelihoods sectors