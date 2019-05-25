Donations hit AED33m in first day of campaign to help Rohingya Women and Children

ABU DHABI, 25th May 2019 (WAM) - The total contributions to the 'UAE for Rohingya Women and Children' campaign reached AED 33 million in the first day of the campaign.

The campaign, launched on Friday across the UAE, comes in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and the follow up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

The campaign aims to support the Rohingya refugees, alleviate their sufferings, and improve their living conditions.

