Doctors worldwide successfully strengthens its capacity to respond to the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh

Since the Rohingya refugee crisis began in 2017, the Cox’s Bazar region of Bangladesh has experienced an influx of nearly one million refugees escaping violence, discrimination, and statelessness in Myanmar. This has placed an unprecedented strain on the existing healthcare services in Cox’s Bazar and surrounding areas resulting in a shortage of qualified healthcare personnel.

The Postgraduate Fellowship in Migrant and Refugee Health (PGF) started in 2017 when Doctors Worldwide identified the need to invest in local health response. We did this through the professional and sustainable training of local medical doctors serving Rohingya refugees and host communities.

“The PGF has proved to be a sustainable and innovative programme that has provided long-term investment and technical advising to the local health system. It has improved the response & health outcomes of the communities they serve.”- Georgia Venner, Doctors Worldwide Project Manager

Since 2017, 99 participants (split into 4 cohorts each) have taken part in the medical education programme designed to strengthen their capacity to respond to those affected by the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh. Each programme runs for a duration of 13 weeks.

On December 13th, our alumni from the Postgraduate Fellowship in Migrant and Refugee Health (PGF) came together in the city of Cox Bazar in Bangladesh, to celebrate what the programme has meant for their communities.

Along with the alumni from Cohort A – D, staff from Doctors Worldwides head office and representative from the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) attended the event. The IOM have been instrumental in the PGF’s success.

“All of our PGF participants and medical faculty have worked incredibly hard, and we are immensely thankful to them for their commitment and determination.”- Monowara Gani, Doctors Worldwide Chief Executive

The PGF training programme consists of 7 medical modules developed and has been put together by over 50 medical and humanitarian experts from Doctors Worldwide.

Outcomes of the programme

Overall, the PGF for Cohorts A through D has: