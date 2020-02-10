10 Feb 2020

Doctors worldwide successfully strengthens its capacity to respond to the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh

Since the Rohingya refugee crisis began in 2017, the Cox’s Bazar region of Bangladesh has experienced an influx of nearly one million refugees escaping violence, discrimination, and statelessness in Myanmar. This has placed an unprecedented strain on the existing healthcare services in Cox’s Bazar and surrounding areas resulting in a shortage of qualified healthcare personnel.

The Postgraduate Fellowship in Migrant and Refugee Health (PGF) started in 2017 when Doctors Worldwide identified the need to invest in local health response. We did this through the professional and sustainable training of local medical doctors serving Rohingya refugees and host communities.

“The PGF has proved to be a sustainable and innovative programme that has provided long-term investment and technical advising to the local health system. It has improved the response & health outcomes of the communities they serve.”- Georgia Venner, Doctors Worldwide Project Manager

Since 2017, 99 participants (split into 4 cohorts each) have taken part in the medical education programme designed to strengthen their capacity to respond to those affected by the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh. Each programme runs for a duration of 13 weeks.

On December 13th, our alumni from the Postgraduate Fellowship in Migrant and Refugee Health (PGF) came together in the city of Cox Bazar in Bangladesh, to celebrate what the programme has meant for their communities.

Along with the alumni from Cohort A – D, staff from Doctors Worldwides head office and representative from the International Organisation of Migration (IOM) attended the event. The IOM have been instrumental in the PGF’s success.

“All of our PGF participants and medical faculty have worked incredibly hard, and we are immensely thankful to them for their commitment and determination.”- Monowara Gani, Doctors Worldwide Chief Executive

The PGF training programme consists of 7 medical modules developed and has been put together by over 50 medical and humanitarian experts from Doctors Worldwide.

Outcomes of the programme

Overall, the PGF for Cohorts A through D has:

  • trained 99 medical doctors over 4 cohorts which represents nearly half of all the medical doctors in the Rohingya camps

  • benefited from over 900,000 patient consultations with doctors trained through the PGF

  • held 201 session (787 hours) of clinical shadowing conducted by Doctors Worldwide medical faculty

  • achieved 594 additional professional certificates, including MISP for Reproductive Health, ETAT, BLS, and LSHTM Health in Humanitarian Crises (online)

  • represented 36 NGOs, iNGOs and GOs across trained cohorts

  • taught 138 sessions (423 hours) conducted by DWW medical faculty

  • demonstrated Over a 20% increase from baseline knowledge by each participant, on average, in addition to new skills learned

  • recorded Over 1,500 workplace-based assessments in personal logbooks including case-based discussions, directly observed procedural skills, mini-clinical evaluation exercises, and reflective practice by DWW medical faculty

  • deployed 26 expert faculty doctors from Doctors Worldwide including primary care, emergency medicine, paediatric, OBGYN, mental health, and more

  • Created a clinical support group for 179 Bangladeshi doctors, run by Doctors Worldwide Topics from the 7 medical modules include: Health in Humanitarian Emergencies, Triage and Acute Care Management, Communicable Diseases, Non-Communicable Diseases and Palliative Care, Mental Health in Humanitarian Emergencies, Sexual and Reproductive Health, Family Planning and Gender-Based Violence, Clinical Assessment, Professional Practice, and Communication Skills.

