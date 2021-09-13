District Snapshot - Dhaka Survey on Drivers of Migration and Migrants' Profile, Bangladesh

The Survey on Drivers of Migration (SDM), which was published in July 2020, aims to better understand the drivers of migration in Bangladesh among regular and irregular potential migrants along different thematic areas and themes. The survey was conducted with 11,415 potential migrants that were interviewed in 64 districts.

Following the country-level assessment, data was analyzed at district level in order to gauge potential geographical differences and provide greater nuance and detail to the focus themes i.e. demographics and socioeconomic profiles, migration costs etc.

Dhaka is located in the Dhaka division of central Bangladesh. Dhaka district is bordered by Gazipur and Tangail districts in the north, by Narayanganj district in the east, by Munshinganj and Faridpur districts in the south and by Manikganj district in the west. Dhaka district is the densest district in the country with a population of 12,043,977. It is also the capital and commercial centre of Bangladesh.