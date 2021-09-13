District Snapshot - Cox's Bazar Survey on Drivers of Migration and Migrants' Profile, Bangladesh

The Survey on Drivers of Migration (SDM), which was published in July 2020, aims to better understand the drivers of migration in Bangladesh among regular and irregular potential migrants along different thematic areas and themes. The survey was conducted with 11,415 potential migrants that were interviewed in 64 districts.

Following the country-level assessment, data was analyzed at district level in order to gauge potential geographical differences and provide greater nuance and detail to the focus themes i.e. demographics and socioeconomic profiles, migration costs etc.

This report will take a closer look at Cox’s Bazar district, located in the Chattogram Division. It is bordered by Chattogram district in the north, by Bandarban district and Myanmar in the east and by the Bay of Bengal in the south and west. With a population of 2,289,990, Cox’s Bazar’s economy is predominately agricultural. In addition, as Cox’s Bazar is a coastal district, fishing, prawn farming and tourism are major parts of the district’s economy.