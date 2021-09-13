District Snapshot - Chattogram Survey on Drivers of Migration and Migrants' Profile, Bangladesh

BACKGROUND

The Survey on Drivers of Migration (SDM) , which was published in July 2020, aims to better understand the drivers of migration in Bangladesh among regular and irregular potential migrants along different thematic areas and themes. The survey was conducted with 11,415 potential migrants that were interviewed in 64 districts.

Following the country-level assessment, data was analyzed at district level in order to gauge potential geographical differences and provide greater nuance and detail to the focus themes i.e. demographics and socioeconomic profiles, migration costs etc.

This report will take a closer look at Chattogram district, located in the Chattogram Division, southeastern Bangladesh. With a population of 7,616,352, Chattogram district is also home to the port city of Chattogram, which is the second largest city in Bangladesh. Chattogram’s economy is non-agricultural, and crops, livestock, forestry and fishery serve as the main sources of household income.