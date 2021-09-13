District Snapshot - Brahmanbaria Survey on Drivers of Migration and Migrants' Profile, Bangladesh

BACKGROUND

The Survey on Drivers of Migration (SDM) , which was published in July 2020, aims to better understand the drivers of migration in Bangladesh among regular and irregular potential migrants along different thematic areas and themes. The survey was conducted with 11,415 potential migrants that were interviewed in 64 districts.

Following the country-level assessment, data was analyzed at district level in order to gauge potential geographical differences and provide greater nuance and detail to the focus themes i.e. demographics and socioeconomic profiles, migration costs etc.

This report will take a closer look at Brahmanbaria district, located in the Chattogram Division, eastern Bangladesh. Brahmanbaria district has a population of 2,840,498 and is bordered by Kishoreganj and Habiganj districts in the north, by Narsingdi, Narayanganj and Kishoreganj districts in the west, by Cumilla district in the south and by India in the east. Brahmanbaria’s economy is predominantly agricultural with natural gas also serving as one of its main industries.