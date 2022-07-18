DisasterLink Network will accelerate relief funding when disasters strike

The new network enables donors to rapidly support 20 local nonprofits in five highly disaster-prone countries in Asia

Give2Asia is pleased to announce the launch of our new DisasterLink Network. This group of pre-positioned local relief organizations will enable faster disaster response funding to communities in high-risk countries.

Local nonprofits have a distinct advantage in responding to disasters—both during critical first hours and days, and during the longer-term recovery and rehabilitation phase. By identifying trusted partners in advance, we’re making it possible for donors to rapidly deploy funding overseas.

DisasterLink network members have the capacities and resources to deliver:

Emergency Relief and Response: provision of medical support, psychosocial support, food relief, shelter management, emergency food rations

Health, water, and sanitation: provide clean water installation, health service, and sanitation promotion, provision of water and sanitation kits, set up sanitation system (emergency toilets), water management

Livelihood recovery: alternative livelihood support, capacity building to restore/strengthen people’s livelihood Disaster Risk Reduction: risk assessments, contingency plan, disaster risk mapping, capacity building for disaster preparedness to local community groups, disaster drills

Meet the Network

The initial DisasterLink network features 20 organizations in the five highest disaster risk countries in Asia. The Network will continue to expand to reach more countries impacted by severe climate events. All partners are onboarded to Give2Asia’s Friends Fund service, allowing immediate deployment of funds and a low administrative burden. Current members include:

Bangladesh

An Organization for Socio-Economic Development (AOSED)

Bangladesh Environment and Development Society (BEDS)

Dhaka Ahsanian Mission

Spreeha Bangladesh Foundation

India

Centre for Environment Education (CEE)

Goonj

Indo Global Social Service Society (IGSSS)

Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS)

Japan

Japan Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (JVOAD)

Peace Boat Disaster Relief

Peace Winds Japan

Rescue Stock Yard

Nepal

Group for Technical Assistance (GTA)

Human Development Center (HDC)

Nyaya Health Nepal

Sano Paila (A Little Step)

The Philippines

International Institute of Rural Reconstruction

Philippine Business for Social Progress, Inc.

Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation

Caritas Manila, Inc.

Give2Asia partners with local organizations that have a strong track record in responding to disasters within hours after disasters hit. These organizations are leaders in their communities and in the disaster response sector with networks reaching the local, regional, and national levels, enabling wide reach in their program response. They have extensive experience in disaster risk reduction and are responsive to relief needs.

Building on Our Past Work

Give2Asia has supported local disaster response, recovery, and preparedness work in Asia since 2005. Our donors have enabled over US$78 million in grants to more than 40 disaster events. Give2Asia leverages our disaster program to help donors identify trusted local members with the capacity to assess and respond to local needs with accountability.

The DisasterLink Network builds on Give2Asia’s NGO Disaster Preparedness Program (NGODPP). This multi-year initiative (2014-2021) helped foster disaster-ready communities impacted by a changing climate. As part of this program, Give2Asia launched a disaster preparedness Community of Practice (CoP) to facilitate knowledge sharing and networking between community-based groups. The community has now grown to over 150 member organizations across eight countries (Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam) and continues to collaborate.

How to get involved

When disasters occur, the DisasterLink Network will enable donors to support communities in need with confidence—and for members to rapidly deploy resources when and where they are most needed.

To learn more about our network members, visit the DisasterLink Network. For an overview of Give2Asia’s disaster services, visit our Disaster Services page.

Funders who wish to discuss a grant can speak with their Give2Asia Philanthropy Advisor or contact our international giving team.

Nonprofits who wish to join our Disaster Preparedness Community of Practice can email Avi Rembulan, Disaster Program Manager at Give2Asia.