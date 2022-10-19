Dialogue on Resilience and Leadership of Women in Climate Change Adaptation, World Environment Day 2022 - 16 June 2022, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh

GiHA WG hosted a dialogue on 16 June 2022 — through the leadership of the UN Women Gender Hub, in collaboration with EETWG, WELTWG, GiHA WG, UNHCR, and FAO with the goal of highlighting the resilience of women leaders from the national to the Rohingya and host communities who are leading the charge on adaptation, and response to the impact of climate change.

The curtain-raiser of the event was an introductory climate change impact video compilation from the partners, followed by an engaging dialogue between the government stakeholders and local women leaders from the Rohingya and host communities, as well as feminist leaders and gender and climate change action advocates from the national level.

