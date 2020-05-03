Dhaka, Bangladesh: Dengue Outbreak - Anticipatory Briefing Note - 27 April, 2020

Dengue Outbreak Amidst Covid-19 Ongoing Responses

The dengue outbreak of 2019 was Bangladesh’s worst year, with 101,354 cases according to the official reports, 50% of which were centered in the capital city of Dhaka. So far, 292 dengue cases have been reported which has shown a 122% increase from last year. Start Fund Bangladesh project selection committee awarded a fund of GBP 50,000/- to Social and Economic Enhancement Programme – SEEP, to carry out a number of implementations for the mass awareness raising campaign on prevention and other related activities.

Limitations: This dengue outbreak comes at a time when ongoing COVID-19 responses will determine the mobility and safety measures taken by implementors. Furthermore the upcoming monsoon season will further add restrictions on movement and accessibility.

For more information contact: Samia Rahman, +880 1859345837, analyst@startfundbangladesh.org

About Start Fund Bangladesh: Start Fund Bangladesh is an emergency pooled fund, funded by UK Aid and managed by 47 international, national, and local NGOs of Bangladesh. The aim of this fund is to rapidly respond to small and medium scale emergencies, that are under the radar and under-funded.

