Development of mechanism for accountability to the affected population in rapid response (December 2019)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The report presents a framework for accountability to affected population in rapid response. Humanitarian actors play an important role in disaster response in Bangladesh. They have set out standard, deliver basic lifesaving support, transitional and recovery support, and coordinate disaster response for the disaster affected people. As such, their decisions and actions can have a profound effect on the daily lives of disaster affected people. But how can the affected people hold the humanitarian agencies to account for their actions?

The accountability framework being used by different humanitarian agencies are different and to some extent inadequate to hold humanitarian agencies accountable to the affected people in rapid response.

Affected people lack an effective voice in the decision-making process of the humanitarian agencies. Hence, new tools and mechanisms are therefore needed at local and national level to make the humanitarian actors more accountable to affected people and communities. In view of this, SFB requests a review of existing accountability framework and develop a new framework for accountability to the disaster affected people.

The aim of this report is to broaden understanding of and commitment to common principles of accountability across the humanitarian agencies. It also seeks to map out and analyse the elements exist in different accountability framework in order to develop a common framework for accountability to disaster affected population. The task for creating a more accountable and responsive system is complex.

Accountability is not a theoretical pursuit; it is about holding power to account and enabling affected people to put into the decisions affecting them in their daily lives. Unless humanitarian agencies are able to find ways of creating broad, informed participation of affected population and relevant stakeholders in decision-making process, their response to address the needs and priorities will fail.

At the heart of this report is a framework based on the learning from accountability practices that defines accountability is process through which the humanitarian agencies make commitment to respond to and balance the needs of affected people and stakeholders in its decision-making process and activities, and deliver against that commitment. Although this common framework is developed for the SFB Member Agencies, this can be used by other humanitarian agencies.