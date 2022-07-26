Delivering Quality Research in Culturally Dynamic, Conflict-Affected Contexts: Lessons From Large-Scale Pilot Research in Cox’s Bazar

Introduction

NYU Global TIES for Children (NYU-TIES), has been working with partners since 2019 to pilot multiple data collection tools being considered for use in several large-scale research studies with the Rohingya in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. In this brief, we outline the process and strategies used throughout to provide context and a path forward for future researchers to deliver quality research in this, and other, complex research environments with the ultimate goal of informing the types, design, and delivery of services to support families and foster resilience in these contexts for generations to come.

We review the process we pursued to collect necessary pilot data and highlight three core approaches deployed as part of these intensive preparations. The brief outlines what we believe to be critical strategies in delivering quality research:

Invest in a large, multi-phase, and multi-method pilot study which aims to inform measures and enhance understandings of the contexts of child development among communities such as the Rohingya in Cox’s Bazar. Develop a highly-detailed, multi-step, and multi-method translation process. Prioritize the needs of the community by working with partners with intimate knowledge of the context and ties to the community at all stages of the research process, such as community-based organizations and consultants.

These approaches allowed us to push the boundaries of what we know about early childhood development in populations historically underrepresented in the research literature, enabling this work to inform policies, programs, and future research.