Decentralized Evaluation: Mid-Term Evaluation of WFP School-Feeding USDA Mc Govern Dole Grant for FY 2017-2020 in Bangladesh (February 2020)

Executive Summary

1 Commissioned by the WFP Country Office Bangladesh (WFP-CO), the mid-term evaluation (MTE) of the USDA McGovern-Dole (FY17) funded school feeding programme considers the evaluation questions specifically for the mid-term of the FY17 award.

2 The MTE serves several critical purposes intended for both accountability and learning. The objective of the evaluation is to highlight the existing circumstances and performance of school feeding activities during the project period, compare the mid-term values with the baseline values for all performance indicators as outlined in the Terms of Reference (ToR), assess the progress of implementation of programme activities post the baseline study and underline the key lessons learnt that can inform future strategic and operational decisions.

3 While the prevalence of undernourishment has declined in Bangladesh, there still are 26 million food-insecure people in the country. Cox’s Bazar alone has 695,000 people that are severely food-insecure with over 34 percent of the population living under the food consumption poverty line. It has also been performing poorly on indicators such as Net Enrolment Rate (NER) and dropout rates

4 The USDA McGovern-Dole funded school feeding programme (SFP) is designed to provide school feeding assistance in the form of micronutrient-fortified biscuits to pre-primary and primary school children in Ukhiya and Kutubdia upazilas (sub-districts) in Cox’s Bazar district of Bangladesh. The program aims to reach 47,689 school children across 146 government primary schools and Ebtadayee Madrasas in three years.

5 Over three years, WFP with on-field assistance from implementing partners like Room to Read (RtR), Muslim Aid (MA) and Young Power in Social Action (YPSA) is carrying out project activities aiming to (i) increase student enrolment and student-teacher attendance through the provision of school meals and recognition of high-performing teachers, (ii) improve literacy of school-aged children and quality of education through early grade reading and other learning interventions, (iii) improve health and dietary practices of students by improving water systems and latrine facilities and through water, sanitation and hygiene education initiatives, (iv) increase government ownership through capacity building activities, and (v) increase awareness of the importance of education among parents and community members through ongoing advocacy campaigns.

6 The findings of the MTE of the SFP will primarily be used by (i) WFP-Bangladesh and its implementing partners to adjust joint activities to implement the SFP and to inform future project design and implementation, (ii) USDA to inform changes in project strategy, results framework, and critical assumptions, (iii) Government of Bangladesh (GoB) (including local government officials like District Education Officer (DEO), Upazila Education Officer (UEO), head teachers and teachers as they are expected to eventually take over the management and monitoring of the SFP and (iv) other WFP offices like the Regional Bureau for wider organizational learning and accountability.

7 A validation workshop was conducted in Cox’s Bazar and Dhaka to share and validate the evaluation findings with all stakeholders including beneficiaries and GoB officials. The aim of the workshop was not only to validate the evaluation findings but also to explore potential use of the findings and prioritize actions based on feasibility and priorities of the GoB.