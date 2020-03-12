Damage Needs Overview - Fire Incident in Informal Settlement in Rupnagar, Needs Assessment Working Group, Bangladesh - Version 1 (12 March 2020)

Snapshots of the Incident

Losses and Current situation of the affected communities

2,635 families lost their houses including all belongings and household materials (e.g. Cooking Utensils, furniture, clothes, household accessories and electronics, education materials, hygiene products and latrines, dry food and baby food, medicine, documents, cash, stored income generation tools and machines etc.

Educational, vocational and identity (NID, Birth Registration) documents were burned.

Displaced people are living in nearby Islamia High School classrooms and its open ground. People are trying to move to safer places, working to relocate unburnt goods.

The affected community are dependent on cooked food supplied by the neighbors and local leaders.

Various GO and local services like electricity, water, waste management etc. have been disrupted.

People have lost their livelihoods and income.