Bangladesh
Damage Needs Overview - Fire Incident in Informal Settlement in Rupnagar, Needs Assessment Working Group, Bangladesh - Version 2 (14 March 2020)
Attachments
- 2,635 families lost their houses including all belongings and household materials (e.g. Cooking Utensils, furniture, clothes, household accessories and electronics, education materials, hygiene products and latrines, dry food and baby food, medicine, documents, cash, stored income generation tools and machines etc.
- Educational, vocational and identity (NID, Birth Registration) documents were burned.
- Displaced people are living in nearby Islamia High School classrooms and its open ground. Some people are living in People are trying to move to safer places, working to relocate unburnt goods.
- Very high risk of COVID-19 transmission among the individuals as displaced people are living in infectious and unhygienic environment.
- Various GO and local services like electricity, water, waste management etc. have been disrupted.
- People have lost their livelihoods and income.