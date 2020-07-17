Bangladesh + 2 more
Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Bangladesh - Nepal - Syria (17 July 2020)
Bangladesh: Flooding continues
Flooding in Bangladesh continues to grow more severe, with about 1.4 million people currently affected.
Current estimates indicate that nearly half of all districts in the country will be affected in the coming weeks.
The UN is closely supporting the Government response and reaching those in need. A needs assessment will take place next week to support this work.
