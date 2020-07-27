Bangladesh
Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Bangladesh, 27 July 2020
Bangladesh: Ongoing floods
At least 3.3 million people are currently affected and nearly a quarter of Bangladesh is flooded, according to a just-completed preliminary Impact and Needs Assessment by the Government and humanitarian partners.
About 40 per cent of those affected are children, and 93 people have lost their lives, including 41 children.
