Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Bangladesh, 27 July 2020

Flooding in Gobindpur village in the district of Gaibandha, Bangladesh, July 2020. © FAO/Fahad Kaizer

Bangladesh: Ongoing floods

At least 3.3 million people are currently affected and nearly a quarter of Bangladesh is flooded, according to a just-completed preliminary Impact and Needs Assessment by the Government and humanitarian partners.

About 40 per cent of those affected are children, and 93 people have lost their lives, including 41 children.

