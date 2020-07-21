Bangladesh
Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Bangladesh (21 July 2020)
Daily Noon Briefing Highlights – 21 July 2020
Bangladesh: Update on floods and response
Flooding in Bangladesh, which may be the longest since 1988 according to forecasts, continues in the county.
The situation is still evolving, and it is unlikely that the water will start receding before next month.
