Bangladesh

Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Bangladesh (21 July 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
Kurigram, Bangladesh, 1 July 2020. © WFP/Mehedi Rahman

Daily Noon Briefing Highlights – 21 July 2020

Bangladesh: Update on floods and response

Flooding in Bangladesh, which may be the longest since 1988 according to forecasts, continues in the county.

The situation is still evolving, and it is unlikely that the water will start receding before next month.

Read more on United Nations OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content