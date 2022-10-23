Cyclone ‘SITRANG’ Situation Updates Needs Assessment Working Group Bangladesh

Currently, a depression has been formed over the eastcentral Bay of Bengal. It is very likely that in the next 12 hours, it will move northwestward and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the forecast track and intensify is given below –

Also, based on the several tracks outlined in different maps suggested by different agencies, including IMD, the depression will be highly likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm. It will make landfall in Bangladesh on the morning of 25 October 2022.

As per the special weather bulleting (SL # 5) published by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), under the peripheral effect of the deep depression, the north bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh will experience gusty/squally winds of 40-50 KPH, in addition with the heavy (44 – 88 MM) to very heavy rainfall (≥ 89).

Alongside the influence of heavy depression, new moon phase and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalokhathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Cahttogram and Cox’s Bazar, and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by the wind-driven surge height of 03-05 feet above astronomical tide surge height. It may also increase afterwards.

Based on INFORM RISK INDEX the below maps indicate the situation of coping capacity across 13 coastal districts. In General, a higher score indicates a lower coping capacity of a particular District. Score calculated considering composite average score (1-10) for all indicators of coping capacity (e.g.-Access to health services, literacy rate, road network, Coverage of SSN like EGPP etc.)