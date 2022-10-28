Cyclone SITRANG, Bangladesh: Situation Report #2 | 26 October 2022

Wind speed during landfall

62-88 kmph, during landfall.

Source: Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), bulletin -12.

Landfall location

Barishal-Chattogram coast near Bhola

(Source BMD)

Landfall time

Midnight of 24 October 2022

(Source BMD)

Current Scenario:

The front part of Cyclone “Sitrang” lashed Bangladesh on 24 October 2022 evening and the centre made landfall at that mid night (local standard time) in coastal district of Bangladesh. It landed near Rangabali upazila (sub-district) of Patuakhali district. According to the observations of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the wind speed was highest 74 kmph in Cox's Bazar and Chattogram at 9:30pm on Monday, 24 October 2022. Due to the cyclone, rain and thundershowers swept over the other parts of the country, including the capital Dhaka.

The deep depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining formed on 20 October 2022. It had intensified into a cyclonic storm “Sitrang” (pronunciation: si-trang) on 23 October.

Damage Information:

According to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) of the Government of Bangladesh (GoB), 10,000 houses and crops of 6,000 hectares had been damaged. Another 1,000 fish enclosures were destroyed. At least 35 people died (media news) in 11 districts across Bangladesh. As per Need Assessment Working Group (NAWG), 1.5 million people are affected, six districts, namely Bhola, Bagerhat, Barguna, Cox’s Bazar, Khulna, Patuakhali impacted.

Camp Settlement in Cox’s Bazar: As of 3:00pm of 25 October, there are 47 Incidents (40 windstorm and 7 slope failures) have been reported in 28 camps. 4,945 individuals (1,049 households) have been affected, 251 individuals (53 households) have been displaced and one (1) person injured.

Bhashan Char: On 24 October, the island experienced winds up to 50 kmph and heavy rains up to 88 millimetres. Instructions to evacuate to cyclone centres were not issued. As of 25 October (10.00am), the situation on Bhashan Char remains calm, with no damage to property or loss of life reported.