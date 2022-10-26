Cyclone SITRANG, Bangladesh: Situation Report #1 | 24 October 2022

Estimated wind speed during landfall 62-88 kmph, during landfall as per Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD1, bulletin -09).

Probable landfall location Barishal to Chattogram (Source BMD)

Expected landfall time Midnight/ early morning October 25, 2022 (Source BMD)

Location Lat 19.2°N and Long 89.2°E Bay of Bengal (12:00 PM2 , 24 October, BMD)

Current Scenario:

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) is forecasted the landfall on Barisal-Chattogram (which is a big area) by midnight tonight/early morning tomorrow (25 October 2022). Low lying area of the coastal districts of Barguna, Bhola, Bagerhat, Patuakhali, Khulna, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Barisal, Feni, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar and their offshore islands and chars3 are likely to be inundated by the surge by 5-8 feet above normal astronomical tide.

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) Actions:

BDRCS has already activated its contingency plan (CP) and widely circulated. Accordingly respective departments are performing their defined roles and responsibilities stated in CP and Response Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) is functional since yesterday (23 October 2022) and round the clock, collecting information and sharing the same with respective operational units of BDRCS.

All the coastal branches of BDRCS are ready to execute the possible actions with the support from BDRCS NHQ and with their own local resources.

BDRCS with the support from Quick Action Fund (QAF) has allocated BDT 1,500,000 (BDT one million five hundred thousand) or approx. USD 14,500 for 10 districts, namely, Bhola, Barguna, Bagerhat, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Khulna district, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Chattogram and Satkhira for dry food and drinking water distribution, early warning dissemination, evacuation, volunteer mobilization, etc.

BDT 170,000 (Approx. USD 1,650) is allocated for emergency communication purpose for the staff and volunteers of BDRCS and Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP).

BDRCS has mobilized 1,200+ Red Crescent Youth (RCY) volunteers and 1,100+ community volunteers along with 76,000 CPP volunteers across the coastal areas.

RCY volunteers and community volunteers are providing evacuation support to respective Government agencies and CPP.

BDRCS is monitoring the cyclone situation using various global and national fore-casting models and sharing the monitoring report (Synoptic weather analysis) with relevant stakeholders.

Five preparatory meetings were organized during the reporting time for Cyclone SITRANG in presence of BDRCS senior management, the representatives from IFRC, Participating National Societies (PNSs) and CPP.

Disaster preparedness (DP) stock is updated and shared with Government and other stakeholders.

National Disaster Response Team (NDRT) and National Disaster Wash Response Team (NDWRT) members are standby for immediate response.

BDRCS personnel are participating in Disaster Management Committee’s meetings at district, upazilla (subdistrict), union and ward levels, well known as DDMC, UzDMC, UDMC and WDMC meetings.

Unit Disaster Response Team (UDRT), Community/Ward Disaster Management Committees (CDMC/WDMC),

Community Disaster Response Team (CDRT) and CPP volunteers team activated. These teams have also organized several emergency meetings.

Cyclone shelter and alternative shelter have been prepared for people to take refuge. CDMC, CDRT and CPP deployed to manage the cyclone shelters according to Community Contingency Plan.

In Cox’s Bazar, under Population Movement Operation (PMO), BDRCS activated its EOC too. BDRCS has existing emergency operational funds under the Emergency Response and Readiness support that can be activated for mobilization and emergency procurement of items when necessary. Following the standard of Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) 72 Hour Response Package, BDRCS can support 10,700 households (HHs) with emergency shelter kit, 1,700 HHs with emergency WASH kits and 8,300 HHs with tie down kits.

At Bhashan Char island, BDRCS team closely coordinating with the authorities, UN and other organizations presence there and established sectoral coordination for emergency. Based on the sectoral stock, volunteers, and response capacity, BDRSC prepared an emergency preparedness and response (EPR) database which will be used as an emergency coordination tool during the cyclone. Area wise team leaders are assigned who will coordinate and mobilize the volunteers and community people before, during and after the cyclone. Fifty-eight cyclone shelters are ready along with enough food stock. Twelve flag points have been identified across the island and as per BMD’s signal, flags are hoisted.