03 May 2019

Cyclone FANI Situation Updates - Severe to Medium Risks for Bangladesh - Needs Assessment Working Group Updates (Version: 03, Date: 3 May 2019 (10.00 AM BST))

Report
from CARE
03 May 2019
Download PDF (1.27 MB)

Cyclonic storm ‘FANI’ over West central and adjoining areas of Bay of Bengal
Khulna and adjoining South-western part of Bangladesh likely to be impacted by evening of 03 May 2019
High likelihood of PERIPHERAL EFFECT OF THE VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM “FANI” BY THE MORNING OF 03 MAY 2019.

Updates on Location and direction:

The very severe cyclonic storm “FANI” (pronunciation: Foni) over west central bay and adjoining area moved slightly northwards, intensify further over west central bay and adjoining north west bay (lat. 17.9°n, long. 84.9°e) and was centered at 09 pm today (02 may 2019) about 905 km southwest of Chattogram port, 875 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 725 km southwest of Mongla port and 750 km southwest of Payra port as of yesterday.
It is likely to intensify further, move in a North/ northeasterly direction, cross Odisha coast of India by afternoon of 03 may 2019 and then move North/ north-easterly direction over Odisha West-Bengal coastal area and then reach Khulna and adjoining south-western part of Bangladesh

