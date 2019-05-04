04 May 2019

Cyclone FANI Situation Updates - High to Medium Risks for Bangladesh - Needs Assessment Working Group Updates (Version: 04, Date: 4 May 2019 (2.00 BST))

04 May 2019
Cyclonic storm ‘FANI’ over West central and adjoining areas of Bay of Bengal

Parts of the Khulna and adjoining South-western part of Bangladesh started to inundated by evening of 03 May 2019 High likelihood of PERIPHERAL EFFECT OF THE VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM “FANI” BY THE MORNING to evening of OF 04 MAY 2019.

Updates on Location and direction: The severe cyclonic storm “Fani” (pronunciation: Foni) over coastal Odisha and adjoining northwest bay moved north-northeastwards, weakened further and now lies over coastal Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining area (near lat. 21.5°n, long. 86.5°e) at 09 pm today (03 may 2019). It is likely to move in a north-north-easterly direction further and reach Khulna and adjoining southwestern part of Bangladesh during midnight tonight to morning of 04 may 2019.

The peripheral effect of cyclonic storm “Fani” has been continuing over Bangladesh and its adjoining coastal areas from morning today (03 may 2019). Under its influence sky remains overcast and rainfall is occurring at many places over the country.

