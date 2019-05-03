Cyclone Fani situation update

BDRCS has been consistently monitoring the situation since the beginning of the depression formed in the bay. As of 1 May 2019, BDRCS has taken following measures:

BDRCS is maintaining a close coordination with Cyclone Preparedness Program (CPP) to respond to the on-coming cyclone. A meeting was held with CPP operation and admin director for a coordinated approach to disseminate early warning. Early warning dissemination has already been started in the vulnerable coastal districts by Cyclone Preparedness Program (CPP) volunteers with support from RCY/ community volunteers of BDRCS.

Special action has been taken for non-CPP catchment area e.g. Jessore, Rajshahi and Magura - BDRCS has postponed leave of all staff and has asked everyone to be standby for any emergency deployment - 8 National Disaster Response Team (NDRT) members have been deployed in Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira and Barguna to support those Units for Early Action Plan.

Communicated with all coastal Units to keep monitoring the situation and stay prepared with their Unit Disaster Response Team (UDRT)

3 emergency Medical Team have been formed already in coordination with Health Department who are ready to be deployed anytime with necessary medicine - 2 teams comprising relevant & skilled officials of BDRCS and in-country Movement Partners have been created to be deployed to the affected - districts - Do’s and don’ts before cyclone has been shared in BDRCS social media to aware vulnerable people on what to do and what not to before the cyclone as a part of Communication With Communities - The Society is also maintaining a close coordination with the Government. The SG of BDRCS is participating CPP implementation board meetings in the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) regularly. To ensure better coordination in the humanitarian platform, DSG and DR Director has been nominated to participate HCTT meetings from 2nd May 2019.